Norwich City 4 Watford 2

May 11 Norwich City's brave 4-2 win over Watford on Wednesday proved in vain as a 3-0 victory by Sunderland over Everton condemned them to relegation from the Premier League.

Troy Deeney put Watford ahead after 10 minutes with a simple tap-in but Norwich hit straight back through Nathan Redmond and Dieumerci Mbokani fired the hosts ahead with only 18 minutes played.

Watford defender Craig Cathcart diverted Wes Hoolahan's cross into his own net before halftime before Odion Ighalo lashed home Deeney's cross shortly after the interval to give the visitors hope.

That was quickly snuffed out, however, when Mbokani grabbed his second goal and Norwich had chances to extend their lead before their relegation was confirmed after one season back in the top flight. (Writing by Ed Osmond; editing by Clare Fallon)