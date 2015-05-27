Soccer-Alli plans calmer approach to staying aggressive
March 28 Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has no intention of abandoning his fiery competitiveness but is working on tempering his reactions during heated moments during matches.
May 27 Norwich City have signed West Bromwich Albion's Scotland midfielder Graham Dorrans on a permanent two-year deal, the Premier League newcomers said on Wednesday.
Dorrans, 28, joined on loan in February, playing 18 games, including as a substitute in Monday's 2-0 Championship playoff final win over Middlesbrough at Wembley.
He scored three goals in City's last five league games to help take them into the playoffs.
"Graham has been a very important part of the team over the last few months and he has Premier League experience and is a top player," City manager Alex Neil told the club website (www.canaries.co.uk).
"His experience and quality will help us and we're delighted he has joined us on a permanent basis." (Reporting by Steve Tongue; editing by Ken Ferris)
March 27 Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds ($44,030) by the English FA after they accepted a misconduct charge for the way their players reacted to a 50th minute penalty in the 1-1 Premier League draw with Liverpool on March 20.