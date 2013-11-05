Nov 5 Norwich City were fined 20,000 pounds ($31,900) on Tuesday after admitting an FA charge relating to a melee involving several players in last month's 0-0 draw with Cardiff City in the Premier League.

"The charge was that the club failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion in or around the 94th minute of this fixture," the FA said on its website (www.thefa.com).

Leroy Fer's disallowed goal for Norwich in stoppage time sparked the scuffle at Carrow Road.

He had kicked the ball into an empty net from a throw-in after Cardiff keeper David Marshall had put it out of play for injured Norwich midfielder Alex Tettey to receive attention, prompting an angry response from the Cardiff players.

Cardiff were also charged with the same breach which they have admitted but the FA said the club had rejected the standard fine and there would now be a non-personal hearing to determine the penalty. ($1 = 0.6269 British pounds) (Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Justin Palmer)