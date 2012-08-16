Aug 16 Norwich City have signed Spanish left
back Javier Garrido on a season's loan from Serie A side Lazio
subject to international clearance, the Premier League clube
said on Thursday.
They have an option to extend the deal for the 27-year-old
former Manchester City defender.
"I'm absolutely delighted to be bringing in somebody of
Javier's quality," Norwich manager Chris Hughton told the club's
website (www.canaries.co.uk)
"He has played in La Liga, Serie A, and the Premier League,
so he is a player of real experience."
Garrido began his professional career in Spain with Real
Sociedad before moving to Manchester City in 2007 where he made
49 Premier League appearances.
He joined Lazio in July 2010 and played 21 times in two
years there.
(Writing By Alison Wildey; Editing by Ken Ferris)