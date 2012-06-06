LONDON, June 6 Premier League Norwich City have
been given permission to talk to Birmingham City manager Chris
Hughton about the vacancy at Carrow Road, both clubs said on
Wednesday.
Norwich are looking for a new manager after Paul Lambert,
who took them to 12th place on their return to the top flight
last season, replaced the sacked Alex McLeish as Aston Villa
boss on Saturday.
"Hughton expressed a wish to speak to the Canaries and
permission was reluctantly granted," Championship (second
division) side Birmingham said in a statement.
The club's acting chairman Peter Pannu added: "Chris is a
great manager and deserves the opportunity to speak to Norwich
which is why we have granted him permission to speak to them."
Birmingham City were relegated to the Championship in 2011
and missed out on an immediate return last month when they lost
their playoff semi-final to Blackpool, who were beaten in turn
by West Ham United in the final.
Hughton, a former Ireland international defender who spent a
majority of his career at Tottenham Hotspur, took over from
McLeish at Birmingham after they left the Premier League and the
Scot made a controversial switch to Villa.
The 53-year-old Londoner was also Newcastle United manager,
leading them to the Championship title before being sacked in
December 2010 when they were 11th in the Premier League.
