Jan 30 Norwich City have signed Nigeria centre back Joseph Yobo on loan from Turkish club Fenerbahce until the end of the season to provide cover for the injured Michael Turner.

Yobo, 33, brings a wealth of experience to Carrow Road, not least his inside knowledge of the English Premier League having spent eight years at Everton where he made 258 appearances and scored 10 goals.

"We've got a problem with Michael Turner who has got a hamstring pull which will continue to keep him out for a fair amount of time," manager Chris Hughton told the club website (www.canaries.co.uk) on Thursday.

"It's an area we needed to fill. Joseph is ... someone who knows this division very well and has great experience."

Yobo has also had spells at Standard Liege, Olympique Marseille and Tenerife. (Reporting by Rex Gowar; editing by Tony Jimenez)