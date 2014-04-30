April 30 Disgruntled Norwich City fans have given a resounding thumbs down to their side's disappointing Premier League campaign by voting for reserve keeper Carlo Nash, who has never played for the club, as their Player of the Season.

The Eastern Daily Press newspaper said around 2,000 fans have already voted on Norwich City's Facebook page with 40-year-old Nash, who joined the club from Stoke City last year, the front runner for the award.

Fans voting separately on the newspaper's website for their player of the season, which stipulates players must have made 10 appearances or more, also appear to be voting "ironically" with misfiring Dutch striker Ricky Van Wolfswinkel receiving over 40 percent of over 1,000 votes so far.

Van Wolfswinkel, signed from Portugal's Sporting last year for around eight million pounds ($13.48 million) according to British media, scored on his Premier League debut in August but has failed to find the net since.

Norwich are 18th and in the relegation zone, behind Sunderland on goal difference with two matches to play and their chances of beating the drop appear difficult with final games against Chelsea and Arsenal.

The club sacked manager Chris Hughton earlier this month and put youth team coach Neil Adams in charge for the remainder of the season. ($1 = 0.5936 British Pounds) (Writing by Justin Palmer; editing by Alan Baldwin)