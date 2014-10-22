LONDON Oct 22 The Football Association were waiting to receive Mark Clattenburg's match report on Wednesday after the referee stopped Tuesday's Championship match between Norwich City and Leeds United following an alleged racism row.

The 1-1 draw in England's second tier at Carrow Road was overshadowed by allegations that Norwich striker Cameron Jerome was racially abused by Leeds defender Giuseppe Bellusci.

Clattenburg stopped the match midway through the first half after receiving a complaint from Jerome after words were exchanged with the Italian defender.

Clattenburg spoke to both managers on the touchline before lecturing Bellusci. Moments later Jerome was booked for a foul on the Leeds player.

After the game Norwich manager Neil Adams said Jerome had accused Bellusci of racially insulting him.

"Cameron Jerome has alleged he was the subject of a racist remark," Adams told reporters.

"Because of that Mark Clattenburg, who I felt handled the incident very well, came over to the touchline to explain to (Leeds manager) Darko (Milanic) and myself what I have just told you.

"He spoke to Cameron because of the way he had reacted. That was what he explained to us. He spoke to the players at half-time with a representative from each club and statements have been made now.

"Mark will submit a report to the relevant authorities and it will be dealt with from there. He didn't take any action at the time. He merely relayed what Cameron had said. It must now go through the proper channels.

"Yes, Bellusci is the player who has been alleged to have made the remark. My concern was to speak to Cameron at the break to make sure his head was right."

Leeds manager Darko Milanic confirmed he would be investigating the matter. (Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)