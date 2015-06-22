LONDON, June 22 Newly-promoted Premier League club Norwich City have signed DR Congo international midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu on a free transfer, the club said on Monday.

The 28-year-old will join the Canaries on July 1 when his contract with fellow top-flight side West Bromwich Albion, for whom he has played 151 Premier League games, expires.

Mulumbu is the second player to switch from West Brom to Norwich in the transfer window following his former team mate Graham Dorrans in May.

"The fact that we've been able to pick Youssouf up on a free transfer is a fantastic piece of business," Norwich manager Alex Neil said on the club's website.

"He has vast experience of the Premier League but he's still at a good age. You generally say that a player comes into their peak between 27 and 32, and he's right in the middle of that." (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)