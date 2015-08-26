Aug 26 Norwich City manager Alex Neil will only sell Lewis Grabban to Bournemouth if they meet the Canaries' valuation of the player, after the unsettled striker missed Tuesday's League Cup victory at Rotherham, according to the Eastern Daily Press.

Grabban was not at the New York Stadium for the 2-1 win and although Neil refused to say if the 27-year-old had been given permission to skip the game, he confirmed that the Canaries had rejected a third bid for the player.

"We have rejected three bids from Bournemouth so far and the bids that we have are nowhere near the valuation of the player," the paper quoted Neil as saying.

"Until they get to an acceptable level, Lewis Grabban will remain a Norwich City player. That is where we stand," the manager added.

"I don't have any issue with any players. He might have an issue but I will quickly fix it.

"Regardless of what happens or what rumours are flying about or what others might say or do, that will have absolutely no bearing on what happens with Lewis Grabban or any player at this club," Neil said.

"As far as I am concerned, the bottom line is he is a Norwich player.

"Every player has got their price but it has to be our valuation, not what they think," added the 34-year-old, whose side will face West Bromwich Albion at home in the third round.

The manager also said he did not have to sell players to bring in fresh faces and predicted a frantic end to the transfer window on Sept. 1

"I don't need to get anybody out to bring someone in. We have funds available and I aim to put them to good use," he said.

He also refused to be drawn on speculation surrounding forward Gary Hooper, who has been linked with a loan move to Sheffield Wednesday.

"Regards Gary, it is speculation so there is nothing to be commented on it until it is concrete.

"Regards Gary, it is speculation so there is nothing to be commented on it until it is concrete.

"The one thing you can guarantee is we will do things in Norwich City's best interests. We are doing some work behind the scenes and we still have a week to go and it is going to be a hectic week," Neil added.