LONDON May 9 Notts County, the oldest
league club in the world, hope to play newly-crowned Italian
champions Juventus in a friendly at their modest Meadow Lane
ground this year to mark their 150th anniversary.
The Magpies, who finished seventh in League One (third
tier), and Juventus have been linked for 108 years since the
Italians swapped their pink shirts and adopted County's black
and white stripes which they wear to this day.
Juventus invited County to inaugurate their new stadium with
a friendly last September and now the English club want the
Italians to help them celebrate becoming the first league club
to reach a 150th anniversary.
"It is no great secret we want to play Juventus here and we
are talking to one or two of the big boys in the Premier League
too," chief executive Jim Rodwell told the Nottingham Post.
"But it is very difficult because we are waiting for them
all to finish their respective seasons.
"In many respects our 150th anniversary could not have come
at a worse time because the European Championships and the
Olympics have complicated our plans, but I guess when the guys
formed the club in 1862 they were not thinking this far ahead."
Notts County, founder members of the Football League in
1888, have spent most of their existence outside the top flight
with their one major honour being the 1894 FA Cup.
(Reporting by Mike Collett)