(Updates after order dismissed)

LONDON Feb 11 Notts County, the world's oldest professional soccer club, had a winding-up petition against them, brought by the British tax authorities, dismissed in a "matter of seconds" in the High Court in London on Monday.

The club, founded in 1862 and currently playing in England's third tier, learnt on Friday that they were facing the petition for non-payment of tax.

"Notts County can confirm that the winding-up petition brought against the club by Her Majesty's Revenue & Customs has been dismissed," the club said in a statement.

"The petition was dismissed in a matter of seconds at a hearing in London on Monday morning."

Earlier on Monday, Notts County had released a statement calling the petition "disruptive and damaging".

"The club can state, unequivocally, that the business is completely up to date with all VAT and PAYE monies.

"Unfortunately, we had no option other than to instruct legal counsel to represent us, but we fully expect this issue to be resolved in our favour once the judge has before him all the facts."

County, 11th in League One, said they would seek damages "for the harm suffered by the football club".

Chairman Ray Trew bought the club in 2010 when they narrowly avoided going into administration. (Reporting by Martyn Herman and Tom Pilcher; Editing by Clare Fallon)