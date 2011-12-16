LONDON Dec 16 Arsenal will not stop the
likes of Jack Wilshere and Aaron Ramsey competing at next year's
London Olympics, manager Arsene Wenger indicated on Friday.
Several Premier League coaches -- most notably Manchester
United's Alex Ferguson -- have voiced their disapproval at the
prospect of their players being part of a British team, raising
fears of burnout during the summer break.
Wenger, however, suggested Arsenal will not block their
players from representing Britain on home soil.
"I think it is a federation, the FA who will decide that.
They have the rules in their favour and we do not have much
input in that," Wenger told reporters on Friday.
In the past Britain has not fielded a team in the Olympic
tournament for fear it would damage the individual status with
FIFA of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
However, for the London Games a British team will be managed
by Stuart Pearce.
Wales captain Ramsey and England midfielder Wilshere could
both be an integral part of the squad which will predominantly
consist of players aged 23 and under.
