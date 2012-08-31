Aug 31 Costa Rican international Bryan Oviedo,
who can play anywhere on the left, joined Everton from FC
Copenhagen for an undisclosed fee on Friday.
"He can play left back, left midfield and left wing ...
which will help us and give us good cover in the squad,"
assistant manager Steve Round told the English Premier League
club's website (www.evertonfc.com).
"I have been abroad and watched him, as have all the scouts
and the manager (David Moyes)."
The 22-year-old joined Copenhagen in 2010 from Costa Rican
side Saprissa.
"I am very happy for the opportunity I now get to play in
the world's biggest league," said Oviedo who has 13
international caps.
"It's really hard for me to leave because the club has meant
so much to me and aided my development. I could have seen myself
at Copenhagen for a long time but a switch to a historic club in
the Premier League is a dream now fulfilled."
(Reporting by Matt Barker; editing by Tony Jimenez)