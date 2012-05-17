LONDON May 17 Former England forward Michael Owen has left Manchester United after a frustrating three years at the club where he barely featured and his injury curse continued to strike.

"The manager informed me after our testimonial match on Tuesday that the club would not be offering me a new contract," Owen wrote on his Twitter page (twitter.com/#!/themichaelowen) on Thursday.

"I have loved every minute of the three years I have spent at such a fantastic club. I would like to thank the players, staff and fans for their support and wish them well for the future. I now plan to have a short holiday during which I will contemplate my next move."

The 32-year-old former Liverpool, Real Madrid and Newcastle United striker last played in a competitive Manchester United game in November.

He signed from Newcastle on a free transfer in 2009 and went on to score 17 goals in 52 appearances, winning the 2011 Premier League title - his first English championship medal.

His most notable United strike was an injury-time winner in the Manchester derby three years ago but City got the upper hand this term as they pipped their rivals to the title.

Owen will hope to win a move to another Premier League team but faces a tough ask in resurrecting his once glittering career in which he was named 2001 European player of the year. (Writing by Mark Meadows; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)