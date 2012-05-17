LONDON May 17 Former England forward Michael
Owen has left Manchester United after a frustrating three years
at the club where he barely featured and his injury curse
continued to strike.
"The manager informed me after our testimonial match on
Tuesday that the club would not be offering me a new contract,"
Owen wrote on his Twitter page
(twitter.com/#!/themichaelowen) on Thursday.
"I have loved every minute of the three years I have spent
at such a fantastic club. I would like to thank the players,
staff and fans for their support and wish them well for the
future. I now plan to have a short holiday during which I will
contemplate my next move."
The 32-year-old former Liverpool, Real Madrid and Newcastle
United striker last played in a competitive Manchester United
game in November.
He signed from Newcastle on a free transfer in 2009 and
went on to score 17 goals in 52 appearances, winning the 2011
Premier League title - his first English championship medal.
His most notable United strike was an injury-time winner in
the Manchester derby three years ago but City got the upper hand
this term as they pipped their rivals to the title.
Owen will hope to win a move to another Premier League team
but faces a tough ask in resurrecting his once glittering career
in which he was named 2001 European player of the year.
(Writing by Mark Meadows; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)