LONDON May 17 Former England forward Michael
Owen said he hoped to continue playing top-level soccer after
being told by Manchester United that his contract was not being
renewed.
"I don't think I have lost the ability to score goals or
play at a high level," Owen, who has endured a frustrating three
years at United because of injury, told Sky Sports television on
Thursday.
"I certainly feel as if I can still play at the top level so
we will wait to see where that is. If it's not in the Premier
League it may be further afield.
"I don't think the Championship (second division) would be
an option, to be totally honest."
The 32-year-old former Liverpool, Real Madrid and Newcastle
United striker, who last played in a competitive Manchester
United game in November, had said earlier on Thursday that
United were letting him go.
"The manager informed me after our testimonial match on
Tuesday that the club would not be offering me a new contract,"
he wrote on his Twitter feed
(twitter.com/#!/themichaelowen).
"I have loved every minute of the three years I have spent
at such a fantastic club," added Owen, who was named European
Footballer of the Year in 2001.
Owen signed from Newcastle on a free transfer in 2009 and
went on to score 17 goals in 52 appearances, winning the 2011
Premier League title - his first English championship medal.
His most notable United strike was an injury-time winner in
the Manchester derby three years ago but City got the upper hand
this term as they pipped their rivals to the title.
