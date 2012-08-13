Aug 13 An ankle injury to England winger Alex
Oxlade-Chamberlain has ruled him out of the squad for
Wednesday's friendly against Italy, the FA confirmed.
The Arsenal winger, 18, becomes the third player to withdraw
from manager Roy Hodgson's squad along with goalkeeper Joe Hart
and forward Daniel Sturridge.
Hart's Manchester City team mate, defender Joleon Lescott,
has been brought into the squad for the match against the
Italians in Berne.
Hart has a back problem that forced him to miss Sunday's 3-2
win over Chelsea in the Community Shield season curtain-raiser
at Villa Park.
It means John Ruddy or teenager Jack Butland will make their
England debut in goal.
Chelsea's Sturridge, who came on as a substitute against
Manchester City, is suffering with a toe injury.
(Reporting By Mark Pangallo, editing by Tim Hart)