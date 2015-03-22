Soccer-Ankle problem could sideline Rooney for Sunderland game
April 5 Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney could miss Sunday's Premier League trip to basement side Sunderland due to an ankle problem, manager Jose Mourinho has said.
LONDON, March 22 Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew has berated his own player James McArthur for a dive in the Premier League win at Stoke on Saturday, saying the midfielder should feel embarrassed.
McArthur was booked for simulation early in the second half at the Britannia Stadium after going down in the penalty area.
"He dived," Pardew told Sky Sports on Sunday. "He should be embarrassed. He's a great professional and that's unlike him.
"We keep moaning about diving but it grates on me. I was surprised but it shows what pressure does to players.
"I haven't spoken to him about it but I don't need to. He will see the replay and he will be embarrassed."
Palace won 2-1 and sit 11th in the standings. (Writing by Justin Palmer; editing by Alan Baldwin)
HELSINKI, April 5 European soccer governing body UEFA approved term limits for its top officials, including its president, on Wednesday and agreed that venues for club competition finals should be chosen by a "transparent" process.
April 5 Southampton manager Claude Puel has warned his players against complacency, saying the congested Premier League table meant that the south coast club could still find itself dragged into a relegation battle.