LONDON, March 22 Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew has berated his own player James McArthur for a dive in the Premier League win at Stoke on Saturday, saying the midfielder should feel embarrassed.

McArthur was booked for simulation early in the second half at the Britannia Stadium after going down in the penalty area.

"He dived," Pardew told Sky Sports on Sunday. "He should be embarrassed. He's a great professional and that's unlike him.

"We keep moaning about diving but it grates on me. I was surprised but it shows what pressure does to players.

"I haven't spoken to him about it but I don't need to. He will see the replay and he will be embarrassed."

Palace won 2-1 and sit 11th in the standings. (Writing by Justin Palmer; editing by Alan Baldwin)