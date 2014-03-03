LONDON, March 3 Crystal Palace players Jerome Thomas and Marouane Chamakh are to be fined by manager Tony Pulis for diving during Sunday's 1-1 draw in their Premier League match against Swansea City.

Pulis was furious with both players and said afterwards: "They'll pay money for that. They will both be fined. It's a disease. It's one we're almost rid of but if people do it, they've got to be reminded it's not right."

Chamakh got away with his dive, Pulis said, but Thomas was booked in stoppage time by referee Mike Dean.

Palace equalised late in the game from a contentious spot kick when Chico Flores was sent off for tripping Glenn Murray, though replays showed the foul had occurred outside the penalty area.

Substitute Thomas tried to persuade Dean to award another penalty in the dying seconds but the official booked him instead.

Pulis said both he and Thomas apologised to Dean after the game at the Liberty Stadium.

"It's something I'm very strong on. I've been in to see Mike and JT (Thomas) waited for him to apologise at full-time," Pulis said.

The result left Swansea in 14th place with 29 points and Palace two places below them on 27 points, three clear of Sunderland who are 18th and in the drop zone. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by John O'Brien)