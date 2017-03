LONDON, Sept 1 Ireland striker Kevin Doyle has joined newly-promoted Premier League club Crystal Palace on a four-month loan deal from Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

He will boost manager Neil Warnock's attacking options until January and challenge Marouane Chamakh, Dwight Gayle and Fraizer Campbell for a first-team place, Palace said in a statement on Monday.

Doyle has been an Ireland regular since March 2006, winning 59 caps and scoring 13 goals. (Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Nick Mulvenney)