LONDON Feb 12 Crystal Palace were waiting to hear from the Football Association on Thursday on whether there would be any repercussions after a Palace fan threw a coin at Newcastle United captain Fabricio Coloccini on Wednesday.

The coin hit Coloccini as he celebrated Newcastle's goal in their 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park with Newcastle's interim boss John Carver calling on the FA to take action for the incident.

It happened as Newcastle players celebrated Papiss Cisse's 42nd minute goal in front of Palace's fans at the Holmesdale End.

Television pictures focused on Coloccini reacting to being hit and then showed a steward picking up the coin from the turf.

Carver said: "I have seen it and it misses Colo's eye by an inch -- another inch and it could blind him.

"You can't have that in this game. I hope the authorities deal with it and I'm sure they will because it will be on TV every other minute and rightly so. Let's find out who it was and sort it out.

"It just can't happen, can it? It has got to be taken out of the game. What is disappointing from Palace's point of view is that they have an unbelievable crowd here, an unbelievable atmosphere -- it is a fanatical group of supporters in that corner. But it takes one idiot to throw a coin."

Alan Pardew, the Palace manager and a good friend of Carver's after working with him for four years until he left St James' Park in December, said: "I saw the referee come over to the linesman and hand him something.

"It would be a shame if that was an incident -- a random fan acting poorly and if that is the case, that is unusual for this club because we have a great record of behaviour. I am sure we will look into it."

Palace salvaged a point when Fraizer Campbell equalised in the 71st minute with his first goal since October. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)