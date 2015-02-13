LONDON Feb 13 Crystal Palace have received a boost ahead of their FA Cup fifth round tie with Liverpool after Senegal defender Pape Souare received his work permit and was cleared to play.

The 24-year-old was signed from Lille in January while he was away at the African Nations Cup and has been waiting for international clearance to make his Palace debut.

"Pape Souare has received his work permit and is now available to play for the Eagles," Premier League Palace said on their website on Friday.

Palace manager Alan Pardew, who scored in the club's memorable 4-3 FA Cup semi-final victory over Liverpool in 1990, was unable to attend his usual pre-match news conference on Friday, sending in assistant Keith Millen instead.

"This is going to be a tough game, they've got a threat going forward but it's the beauty of the cup tomorrow," Millen said of the latest cup clash between the sides. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)