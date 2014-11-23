LONDON Nov 23 Crystal Palace manager Neil Warnock saw a lot of himself in his players as they shrugged off rumours of disharmony in the camp to beat Liverpool 3-1 at home in the Premier League on Sunday.

After a poor start to the season with nine points from their opening 11 games, the pressure had been mounting on Warnock and his team before the visit of last season's runners-up.

British media reports said the manager, who began his second spell in charge at Palace in August, was struggling to inspire a squad who finished an impressive 11th under former boss Tony Pulis last season.

That looked to be the case when Liverpool took the lead at Selhurst Park after two minutes through a Rickie Lambert strike, but goals from Dwight Gayle, Joe Ledley and Mile Jedinak secured a third win of the season.

"That was a Neil Warnock performance today, I thought," Warnock told Sky Sports. "I was really proud of them.

"Apparently they (his players) aren't having me are they, some of them? But if that's a team that isn't having me, I don't know what to do.

"I thought they were fantastic today and couldn't have given me another ounce of effort. We played some good stuff as well."

Warnock's famed in-your-face attitude was apparent in his team's display but they were not lacking in quality either.

"I thought the fans got behind us and it was like an old-fashioned cup tie.

"We created some great chances and tried to win the game by playing good football. We were solid at the back and well organised. Overall it was a very good performance today," the Palace manager added. (Reporting by Sam Holden, editing by Mark Meadows)