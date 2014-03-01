* Newcastle manager fined 100,000 pounds and warned by club

By Mike Collett

LONDON, March 1 Newcastle United manager Alan Pardew has been fined 100,000 pounds ($167,600) and given a formal warning by the club after being sent off for headbutting Hull City midfielder David Meyler during Saturday's Premier League match.

Pardew was sent to the stands by referee Kevin Friend in the 72nd minute for his attack on Meyler who was booked for his part in the incident during Newcastle's 4-1 win at the KC Stadium.

The Ireland international ran into the Magpies boss and manoeuvred him out of the way to take a quick throw in.

Pardew appeared to move his head towards the midfielder and was promptly sent off after Meyler received his booking. Pardew looked straight at the referee then marched away.

Newcastle said they were "disappointed" with Pardew's actions, adding: "His behaviour was unacceptable and is not the behaviour we expect from the manager of Newcastle United.

"We have held discussions this evening with Alan who has offered his sincere apologies to the club and it is clear he deeply regrets his actions," Newcastle said in a statement on their official website (www.nufc.co.uk).

"Alan has accepted a formal warning from the club in relation to his behaviour today and also a club fine of £100,000," it added.

HEFTY FINE

On the opening day of last season, Pardew shoved assistant referee Peter Kirkup and got a two-match ban and 20,000 pounds ($33,500) FA fine for improper conduct.

This time Pardew is likely to face a bigger fine and a longer touchline ban with FA chairman Greg Dyke issued a warning to the feisty Newcastle boss.

Speaking in Zurich after a meeting of the International Football Association Board (IFAB), Dyke told reporters he had watched the incident, adding: "I've only just seen the clip and clearly it looks serious and we will investigate it."

Newcastle were leading 3-1 when the fracas occurred after goals by Moussa Sissoko and Loic Remy had put them 2-0 ahead by halftime before Curtis Davies gave the home side some hope with a header at the start of the second period.

Sissoko restored Hull's two-goal lead after 55 minutes and Vurnon Anita added the fourth in the dying minutes but the game was overshadowed when Meyler and Pardew clashed on the sideline.

Pardew told Sky Sports: "I will have to sit down from now on because that's two or three incidents I've been involved in.

"I didn't mean to do anything aggressive but I did move my head forward and that's enough. I wouldn't have got involved if I'd been on the other side of the line. Perhaps it will teach me to sit down.

"It's a shame because it took the gloss off a fantastic performance from us."

STUPID THINGS

Hull manager Steve Bruce told Sky: "It was a good job it was David Meyler because we have seen people rolling around on the floor but David has acted OK.

"But I think Alan knows he has been stupid and he has apologised. We all do stupid things in the heat of the game and Alan will regret it. He has led with his head and he will regret it.

"I haven't seen anything like that before. It is an unsavoury incident but we have accepted his apology and we move on."

Newcastle's statement added: "It is most disappointing that this incident has taken the focus away from what was a fantastic performance by the team and an excellent result away from home which leaves the club in eighth place....

"Sadly, the headlines tomorrow (Sunday) will not be focused on the result or the efforts of the players, but instead on the actions of our manager."

"Alan unreservedly apologised immediately following the game to the player, to Hull City Football Club and its fans, and to the fans of Newcastle United.

"The Club is now drawing a line under this matter and will be making no further comment."

($1 = 0.5967 British pounds) (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Ken Ferris)