LONDON, March 6 Newcastle United manager Alan Pardew has admitted an FA misconduct charge following his headbutt on Hull City's David Meyler during a Premier League match last weekend.

Pardew, who was fined 100,000 pounds ($167,200) by his club, has requested a personal hearing, the FA said on its website (www.thefa.com) on Thursday.

The 52-year-old former West Ham United and Southampton manager has already apologised for his behaviour but is expected to face a lengthy touchline ban.

It is not the first time Pardew has found himself hauled in front of the FA's disciplinary panel.

In September 2012 he was fined 20,000 pounds and given a two-match ban for pushing assistant referee Peter Kirkup during a league game against Tottenham Hotspur.

The date of Pardew's hearing is yet to be announced. ($1 = 0.5982 British pounds) (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Ken Ferris)