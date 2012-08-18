LONDON Aug 18 Newcastle United manager Alan
Pardew swiftly apologised for pushing a linesman in the back
after contesting a decision in their opening 2-1 win over
Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday.
Pardew was sent to the St James' Park stands shortly after
striker Demba Ba gave the hosts a 54th minute lead and then he
frantically tried to get a faulty walkie-talkie working so he
could send messages back to the bench.
In the end, club officials had to do relay runs down the
steps of the stand to pass on instructions to his assistants.
A fine or touchline ban could now follow from the Football
Association but Pardew was full of regret.
"It was ridiculous really, I have to apologise publicly,
I've been to see (the officials) already," he told ESPN
television.
"I've been telling my players this week to behave and have
the Olympic spirit. I can only apologise. It was stupid. I don't
know what I was thinking."
(Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Ken Ferris)