LONDON, Sept 3 Newcastle United manager Alan
Pardew has been given a two-match touchline ban and fined 20,000
pounds for pushing an assistant refereee during a Premier League
match last month.
The Football Association confirmed the punishment on their
website (www.thefa.com) on Monday.
Pardew had already accepted a charge of improper conduct
following the incident during Newcastle's 2-1 victory over
Tottenham Hotspur on Aug. 18.
Pardew shoved assistant referee Stuart Burt after Newcastle
had been denied a throw-in during the second half at St James'
Park.
The suspension takes effect immediately, meaning Pardew will
be banned from the touchline for Newcastle's league games
against Everton on Sept. 17 and Norwich City on Sept. 22.
