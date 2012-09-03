LONDON, Sept 3 Newcastle United manager Alan Pardew has been given a two-match touchline ban and fined 20,000 pounds for pushing an assistant refereee during a Premier League match last month.

The Football Association confirmed the punishment on their website (www.thefa.com) on Monday.

Pardew had already accepted a charge of improper conduct following the incident during Newcastle's 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Aug. 18.

Pardew shoved assistant referee Stuart Burt after Newcastle had been denied a throw-in during the second half at St James' Park.

The suspension takes effect immediately, meaning Pardew will be banned from the touchline for Newcastle's league games against Everton on Sept. 17 and Norwich City on Sept. 22. (Editing by Stephen Wood)