Aug 9 Tottenham Hotspur and England midfielder
Scott Parker will miss at least the first month of the season
after undergoing surgery on his Achilles, the Premier League
club said on Thursday.
"Scott Parker has undergone successful surgery to his right
Achilles," Spurs said on their website
(www.tottenhamhotspur.com).
"The midfielder is expected to return to training after the
international break in September."
Parker missed several games towards the end of last season,
but managed to start every England match at Euro 2012 despite
the problem.
The Premier League season starts on Aug. 18.
(Reporting by Josh Reich)