LONDON Aug 28 England midfielder Scott Parker
is on the verge of joining Tottenham Hotspur, his West Ham
United manager Sam Allardyce said on Sunday.
Parker was English football writers' player of the season
last term despite West Ham's relegation and the fact he was
playing second-tier football right up until the closing stages
of the transfer window had surprised pundits.
"There are some negotiations going on and I don't think he
would be mentally right to play," Allardyce told Sky Sports
after leaving him out of the match with Nottingham Forest.
"It will come to fruition in the next 24 hours or so."
Spurs were hammered 5-1 at home by Manchester City on Sunday
and midfielder Luka Modric has been constantly courted by
Chelsea in recent months.
