LONDON Aug 28 England midfielder Scott Parker is on the verge of joining Tottenham Hotspur, his West Ham United manager Sam Allardyce said on Sunday.

Parker was English football writers' player of the season last term despite West Ham's relegation and the fact he was playing second-tier football right up until the closing stages of the transfer window had surprised pundits.

"There are some negotiations going on and I don't think he would be mentally right to play," Allardyce told Sky Sports after leaving him out of the match with Nottingham Forest.

"It will come to fruition in the next 24 hours or so."

Spurs were hammered 5-1 at home by Manchester City on Sunday and midfielder Luka Modric has been constantly courted by Chelsea in recent months.