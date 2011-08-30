LONDON Aug 30 England midfielder Scott Parker
handed in a transfer request to West Ham United on Tuesday
bringing his expected move from the Championship (second
divison) club to Tottenham Hotspur a step closer.
"I have had four fantastic years at West Ham United and will
never forget all the support I have had from the fans and
everyone associated with the club," the English Footballer of
the Year said on the West Ham website (www.whufc.com).
"The manager and the board have tried hard to convince me to
stay but at this stage in my career I need to be playing in the
Premier League, especially now that I am involved with England.
"I hope the fans will understand and respect my decision and
I wish the club every success in their fight for promotion this
season."
Spurs manager Harry Redknapp earlier said the north London
club expected to sign the 30-year-old adding he "did not
envisage" any problems in completing the deal before the
transfer window closes on Wednesday.
Parker, who has played six times for England, was previously
at Charlton Athletic, Chelsea and Newcastle United.
West Ham were relegated from the Premier League at the end
of last season and speculation has surrounded Parker's future
ever since.
(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Ken Ferris)