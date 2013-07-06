LONDON, July 6 Powerful Brazil midfielder Paulinho has completed his move from Corinthians to Tottenham Hotspur, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

Spurs said on their website that they had reached agreement for the transfer, put at around 17 million pounds ($25.30 million) by local media, of the player after Paulinho successfully completed a medical.

The 24-year-old, who scored 34 goals in 167 games for Sao Paulo-based Corinthians, shone in Brazil's winning Confederations Cup campaign last month.

Paulinho has been capped by Brazil 17 times and was also a key part of the Corinthians side that beat Chelsea in the Club World Cup final last December.

($1 = 0.6719 British pounds) (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Peter Rutherford)