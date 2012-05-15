Soccer-Benitez says he is committed to Newcastle
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.
LONDON May 15 Stoke City winger Jermaine Pennant was handed an eight-week jail sentence, suspended for one year, after he admitted drink-driving and driving while disqualified, the Press Association reported on Tuesday.
The former Arsenal and Liverpool winger was more than twice over the limit when he got behind the wheel of his BMW to drive back from Manchester in the early hours of April 29, Trafford Magistrates' Court heard.
The 29-year-old, who admitted his third drink-drive conviction in eight years, was also disqualified from driving for three years.
The court heard he was "depressed and stressed" after months of turmoil in his private life, culminating in his girlfriend of the time dumping him by text message. (Edited by)
Feb 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has a big future with the club despite being dropped to the bench in recent weeks, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.
Feb 3 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has found it hard to forget his side's humiliating 3-0 defeat at Arsenal in September and urged his player to make amends when the London rivals meet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.