LONDON May 6 Former Tottenham Hotspur captain Steve Perryman was taken to hospital on Saturday after "feeling breathless" watching Exeter City's League One match against Sheffield United.

The 60-year-old was attended by paramedics for about 10 minutes before being rushed to hospital.

"Exeter City Director Of Football Steve Perryman was taken to hospital during today's match after feeling breathless," said a statement on the club's website (www.exetercityfc.co.uk).

"He is now comfortable in hospital."

Exeter chief executive Julian Tagg was quoted in The Mail on Sunday saying: "He was feeling dizzy at the start of the second half and he didn't recover. It was a bit of a shock. But he is a tough character."

Perryman, who captained Spurs to FA Cup triumphs in the early 1980s, made a club record 854 first team appearances for Tottenham in all competitions and was capped once by England.

(Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Ian Ransom; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)