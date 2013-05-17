LONDON May 17 The Premier League have made arrangements for a third-place playoff between Chelsea and Arsenal to take place at Aston Villa's ground on May 26 should this weekend's results leave the two clubs level in the table.

For a playoff to be required, the two clubs must finish level on points, goal difference and goals scored.

Going into the final league games of the season, Chelsea are third with 72 points, two more than fourth-placed Arsenal, have a better goal difference by one and have scored two goals more.

The two teams will finish level if Chelsea are held to a draw by Everton at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, and Arsenal win at Newcastle United by a single goal while scoring two more than Chelsea.

"The Premier League has consulted with the two clubs throughout the process of planning for this potential match with all parties in agreement that, should it be required, it should take place as soon as possible after the end of the season," the Premier League said in a statement.

The third-place finisher in the Premier League goes through to the Champions League group stages while the side in fourth will have to play in a qualifying round. (Writing by Alison Wildey; editing by Toby Davis)