Soccer-Juve's Buffon wants to avoid Leicester in quarter-finals
TURIN, Italy, March 14 Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon named outsiders Leicester City on Tuesday as they team he wanted to avoid in the Champions League quarter-finals.
May 25 Rotherham beat Leyton Orient 4-3 on penalties after a thrilling 2-2 draw in the League One playoff final at Wembley on Sunday to win promotion to the (second tier) Championship.
Richard Smallwood scored the winning penalty as fourth-placed Rotherham came from two goals down to register their second successive promotion.
Having trailed 2-0 at halftime Alex Revell scored twice against his former club, the first a simple finish in the 55th minute before a stunning long-range strike five minutes later.
Moses Odubajo, Orient's highly-rated 20-year-old midfielder, had opened the scoring in the 34th minute with a stunning volley from the edge of the area before Dean Cox doubled the lead after 39 minutes.
Chris Dagnall missed the decisive final penalty for third-placed Orient.
(Reporting by Tom Hayward, editing by Ed Osmond)
TURIN, Italy, March 14 Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon named outsiders Leicester City on Tuesday as they team he wanted to avoid in the Champions League quarter-finals.
* Leicester beat Sevilla 2-0 to reach Champions League quarters
March 14 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Tuesday Juventus 1 Paulo Dybala 42pen Porto 0 Red Card: Maxi Pereira 40 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 41,161 - - - Leicester City 2 Wes Morgan 27, Marc Albrighton 54 Sevilla 0 Red Card: Samir Nasri 74 Missed penalty: Steven N'Zonzi 80 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 31,520 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT):