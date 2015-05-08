LONDON May 8 Watched by his mentor Jose Mourinho, Middlesbrough's Aitor Karanka took a huge step towards his own Premier League dream as his side earned a stoppage-time 2-1 win at Brentford in their Championship playoff semi-final, first leg on Friday.

A 93rd minute strike from Fernando Amorebieta puts Boro's Spanish manager Karanka, once Mourinho's assistant at Real Madrid, in pole position to take them into club football's most lucrative game -- a playoff final at Wembley offering a passport to the top flight worth over 120 million pounds ($185.46 million).

A calamitous mistake by the visitors' dithering keeper Dimi Konstantopoulos had revived Brentford's hopes at Griffin Park as it allowed Andre Gray to slot home a 53rd minute equaliser.

Earlier, the home fans were largely silenced by a typically efficient performance from favourites Middlesbrough, who had defended stoutly and then struck through their Belgian striker Jelle Vossen who, totally unmarked, headed home in the 26th minute.

Karanka, watched in the stands by his Portuguese friend Mourinho, appeared to have been lifting a page from the master's book as Boro, unspectacular but composed, appeared largely in control.

One mistake completely turned the tide as Konstantopoulos hesitated on the edge of his box, failed to make a clearance and allowed Gray to dart in, block the ball and then turn and slot it into an empty net from an acute angle.

Brentford, who had only sneaked into the playoffs with a victory on the last day of the season, pressed hard but to no avail until, cruelly, substitute Amorebieta swivelled to strike a volley into the bottom corner in the dying seconds.

With the second leg to come at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium next Friday, Brentford, who had finishesd seven points behind fourth-placed Middlesbrough in fifth, now have their work cut out to reach the top flight for the first time since 1947.

The first leg of the eagerly-anticipated second semi-final between East Anglian rivals Ipswich Town and Norwich City takes place at Portman Road on Saturday, with the return a week later.

