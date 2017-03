LONDON May 27 Veteran striker Kevin Phillips scored an extra-time penalty as Crystal Palace ended an eight-year Premier League absence by beating Watford 1-0 in the Championship (second tier) playoff final at Wembley on Monday.

Former Watford forward Phillips, 39, secured Palace's promotion to the top flight when he drove his spot-kick high into the net in the 105th minute after Manchester United-bound forward Wilfried Zaha was brought down by Marco Cassetti. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Ed Osmond)