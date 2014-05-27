LONDON May 27 Argentine Mauricio Pochettino quit English Premier League Southampton on Tuesday to become Tottenham Hotspur's 10th manager in the last 13 years.

Southampton said Pochettino asked the south-coast club to post the following message on their website.

"I would like to thank everyone at Southampton for the support that myself and my coaching team received during our 18 months at the club," he said.

"We have been on an incredible journey and enjoyed some great experiences.

"I will always have fond memories of my time at St Mary's and wish everybody the very best for the future.

"I hope the team can continue to prosper."

Pochettino led Southamton to eighth place in the standings last season, equalling their best ever Premier League finish.

"Would like to thank Mauricio For everything he has done for me. Great manager, great guy and has helped me a lot. Wish him all the best," Southampton left back Luke Shaw said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Ossian Shine, Editing by Ed Osmond)