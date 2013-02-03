LONDON Feb 3 West Bromwich Albion defender Goran Popov felt the full force of coach Steve Clarke's ire after his red card for spitting early in the second half helped Tottenham Hotspur seal a 1-0 away win on Sunday.

The Macedonian clearly spat at Kyle Walker in full vision of the referee and Spurs went on to win the Premier League clash through Gareth Bale's superb 67th-minute strike.

"My reaction is that I'm absolutely disgusted with his behaviour. It's not possible that our players can put so much in to the game and one of the group lets them down," Clarke told Sky as he vowed the club would deal with Popov internally.

"One of our players has let the rest of them down today and we've paid a heavy price. We've lost a game that I think we would have got something from. Goran knows that he was wrong." (Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Justin Palmer)