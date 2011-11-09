LONDON Nov 9 FIFA have banned British teams
from wearing embroidered poppies on their shirts to mark
Remembrance Day in friendlies this week but will allow them to
wear black armbands and observe periods of silence.
England take on world champions Spain at Wembley, while
Wales play Norway in Cardiff, on Saturday. Scotland are playing
a friendly in Cyprus on Friday.
The British Government, backed by the English FA, asked FIFA
for permission to wear the poppies, which are the British symbol
for remembering members of the armed forces who died in the line
of duty.
Remembrance Day falls on Nov. 11, the anniversary of the day
the Armistice was signed marking the end of the First World War
in 1918.
However, FIFA rejected the appeal in a letter to the FA.
"We regret to inform you that accepting such initiatives
would open the door to similar initiatives from all over the
world, jeopardising the neutrality of football," FIFA wrote.
"Therefore, we confirm herewith that the suggested
embroidery on the match shirt cannot be authorised.
"There are a variety of options where the FA can continue
supporting the cause of Remembrance. One of them already was
approved by FIFA, the Period of Silence."
World soccer's governing body have allowed a minute's
silence to be held before the games and for the teams to wear
poppies on their training kits.
FIFA's rules prevent items of a political nature being worn
on shirts and although it does not regard poppies as political,
FIFA are concerned it would open the door to countries wanting
to wear various different emblems on their shirts.
British sports minister Hugh Robertson wrote to FIFA urging
them to re-think their decision, stating that while they
understood FIFA's rules, wearing the poppy did not contravene
them.
"We fully understand, and respect, FIFA's rules on its
member nations not adorning their shirts with 'commercial',
'political', or 'religious' symbols or messages.
"However, the British public feel very strongly about this
issue which is seen as an act of national remembrance to
commemorate those who gave their lives in the service of their
country. It is not religious or political in any way."
Scotland players will also wear a poppy on their training
kit ahead of their friendly against Cyprus in Larnaca on Friday.
