* FIFA allows England to wear poppies on black armbands
* Prime Minister Cameron, Prince William write to FIFA
(Adds SFA statement and details)
By Mike Collett
LONDON, Nov 9 FIFA has agreed to let the England
team wear embroidered poppies on their black armbands to mark
Remembrance Day during Saturday's friendly against Spain, the
English Football Association (FA) said on Wednesday.
"The FA welcomes FIFA's decision and thanks them for
agreeing to this," the FA said in a statement.
"While continuing to adhere to the laws of the game, wearing
the poppy on the armband does ensure the poppy will be visible
throughout the game."
World soccer's governing body had initially rejected
requests from the British government to allow England and Wales
to wear poppies, instead permitting them to wear black armbands
and observe periods of silence.
However, following statements from British Prime Minister
David Cameron, who called the ban "outrageous" and "absurd", and
FA president Prince William, FIFA changed its stance.
"The Duke's strong view is that the poppy is a universal
symbol which has no political, religious or commercial
connotations. The Duke has asked FIFA to apply an exception in
this special circumstance," said a spokesman for Prince William,
the Duke of Cambridge and second-in-line to the English throne.
England take on world champions Spain at Wembley and Wales
play Norway in Cardiff on Saturday while Scotland are playing a
friendly in Cyprus on Friday, and said with the Cypriot FA's
approval they would do the same as England.
"The decision to allow players to wear black armbands
featuring poppies during the match is a pragmatic solution to
the fact that FIFA's rules forbid the wearing of the poppy on
the match shirt," the Scottish Football Association (SFA) said.
"We believe this is a fitting way to show our respect for
those members of the armed forces who have lost their lives
fighting for their country."
British media confirmed that Wales would adopt the same
addition to their kit for Saturday's match.
NATIONAL PRIDE
In a statement issued from his office earlier on Wednesday,
Cameron said: "This seems outrageous. The idea that wearing a
poppy to remember those who have given their lives for our
freedom is a political act is absurd.
"Wearing a poppy is an act of huge respect and national
pride. I hope FIFA will reconsider."
The British Government, backed by the English FA, HAD asked
FIFA for permission to wear the poppies, the country's
traditional way of remembering members of the armed forces who
died in the line of duty.
Remembrance Day falls on Nov. 11, the anniversary of the day
the Armistice was signed marking the end of the First World War
in 1918.
However, FIFA rejected the appeal in a letter to the FA.
"We regret to inform you that accepting such initiatives
would open the door to similar initiatives from all over the
world, jeopardising the neutrality of football," FIFA wrote.
FIFA had agreed to allow a minute's silence to be held
before the games and for the teams to wear poppies on their
training kits.
FIFA rules prevent items of a political nature being worn on
shirts.
British sports minister Hugh Robertson wrote to the sport's
world ruling body urging it to reconsider.
"The British public feel very strongly about this issue which
is seen as an act of national remembrance to commemorate those
who gave their lives in the service of their country. It is not
religious or political in any way," he wrote.
British media reported on Wednesday that two men climbed on
to the roof of FIFA headquarters in Zurich with a banner
protesting against the decision to prevent the England team from
wearing poppies.
(Additional reporting by Tom Pilcher, Editing by Ed Osmond and
Clare Fallon)