Soccer-Van Dijk not for sale, Southampton want core group intact
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
LONDON, April 16 Portsmouth, the 2008 FA Cup winners who were in the Premier League in 2010, were relegated to League Two, the fourth and lowest division in the English Football League, on Tuesday.
Portsmouth, who have been in administration for over a year, were relegated after Oldham Athletic beat Yeovil Town 1-0 in their League One game and condemned Pompey and Hartlepool to the drop.
The two managers - Lee Johnson at Oldham and Gary Johnson at Yeovil - were the first father and son to lead opposing teams in a Football League match since March 1971 but that statistic was overshadowed by the implications of the result for Portsmouth and Hartlepool.
Portsmouth, who still draw 10,000 crowds to their Fratton Park ground on the south-coast, are set to become the biggest fan-owned club in English soccer following a legal agreement last week but the new owners must start from the bottom. (Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)
Feb 28 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has likened himself to a lion after his brace in Sunday's 3-2 League Cup final win over Southampton took his goal tally to 26 this season.
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.