LONDON Nov 29 Vladmir Antonov has
resigned as chairman and director of Portsmouth and the parent
company of the Championship (second division) soccer team has
been placed in administration, the club said on Tuesday.
Antonov, 36, a Russian national, was arrested last week on a
European-wide warrant and charged in a London court with alleged
fraud as part of a money-laundering investigation in Lithuania.
He also faces deportation to Lithuania on charges of alleged
asset-stripping at the Snoras Bank, of which he owns 68 percent
and which has been placed in temporary administration.
Portsmouth, who are 17th in the 24-team English second tier,
said on their website (www.portsmouthfc.co.uk) that the club's
parent company, Convers Sports Initiatives plc (CSI), had been
placed into administration.
It added: "Portsmouth Football Club (2010) Limited -- the
company that operates PFC -- is not in administration and
continues to trade.
"The club has funding in place for the short term, but will
now be seeking alternative investment for its longer-term
requirements."
The 113-year-old club, English champions in 1949 and 1950,
came close to folding during the 2009-10 season with debts of
some 135 million pounds. They were subsequently docked nine
points for going into administration and were relegated after
seven seasons in the Premier League.
The club's chief executive David Lampitt said in the
statement: "After the extraordinary amount of work put in by so
many people over the last 18 months to get to this point, it is
incredibly disappointing for the club to find itself in this
position.
"I want to assure staff and fans that we will continue to do
everything possible to safeguard the position of the club and
its longer term future."
Michael Appleton, who took over as Portsmouth manager this
month, said the build-up to Saturday's match against Leicester
had been difficult.
"It has been traumatic," he said. "Having just arrived at
the club it was not something I ever expected. I had sat down
with the owners and discussed a five-year plan and visions for
the future."
(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Clare Fallon)