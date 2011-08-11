LONDON Aug 11 This weekend's remaining nine
Premier League fixtures will go ahead as planned with only
Tottenham Hotspur's match against Everton postponed following
riots in England, the league said in a statement on Thursday.
Saturday's match at White Hart Lane, located in the area of
London where the unrest started, was called off earlier in the
day with the league later saying that the rest of the opening
weekend's game would be played as scheduled.
