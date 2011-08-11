LONDON Aug 11 Tottenham Hotspur's Premier
League opener against Everton on Saturday has been postponed due
to this week's riots in London, the club said on Thursday.
"Following ongoing discussions with the necessary
authorities ... it has now been confirmed that this fixture will
be postponed due to safety concerns relating to infrastructure
of the High Road and access to the stadium caused by last
Saturday's riots," Spurs said on their website
(www.tottenhamhotspur.com).
