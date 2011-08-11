LONDON Aug 11 Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League opener against Everton on Saturday has been postponed due to this week's riots in London, the club said on Thursday.

"Following ongoing discussions with the necessary authorities ... it has now been confirmed that this fixture will be postponed due to safety concerns relating to infrastructure of the High Road and access to the stadium caused by last Saturday's riots," Spurs said on their website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com).