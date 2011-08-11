* Spurs' league opener postponed after riots
* Decision follows England friendly called off this week
* Remaining Premier League games to be played as planned
LONDON, Aug 11 Tottenham Hotspur's Premier
League match against Everton was postponed on Thursday in the
aftermath of this week's riots in London, while the rest of this
weekend's opening round of matches are poised to go ahead as
planned.
The violence that has gripped parts of England this week
started last Saturday in the Tottenham area of London, not far
from the club's White Hart Lane ground, with a protest over the
police shooting of a suspect two days earlier.
The protest escalated to riots with hooded youths taking to
the streets, vandalising and looting shops and setting fire to
cars and buildings, in acts that soon spread to other cities
across the country.
"Following ongoing discussions with the necessary
authorities ... it has now been confirmed that this fixture will
be postponed due to safety concerns relating to infrastructure
of the High Road and access to the stadium caused by last
Saturday's riots," Spurs said on their website
(www.tottenhamhotspur.com).
The Premier League said later that the rest of the weekend's
top-flight fixtures, which include champions Manchester United
travelling to West Bromwich Albion, "are expected to go ahead as
planned", an announcement likely to delight fans and players.
Matches outside the top division were also given the green
light, with the Football League saying all its games due to be
played in the capital would be taking place as planned.
This week England experienced its worst violence in decades
less than a year before London hosts the 2012 Olympics.
Asked whether the riots were a concern for test events or
the host city's image ahead of the Games, International Olympic
Committee (IOC) spokesman Mark Adams replied: "Not at all.
"This situation doesn't arise at any of our sites and we
remain confident in the ability of the competent authorities to
maintain security."
BIGGER ISSUES
While there was disappointment the Spurs match had suffered
a similar fate to the England international friendly against
Netherlands which had been scheduled to take place at Wembley on
Wednesday, there was widespread backing of the decision.
"Sometimes there is no choice in these situations ...
sometimes bigger issues prevail," Football Association chairman
David Bernstein told Sky Sports News. "We totally support the
decision the (the police) have to make."
He added the sport had a big part to play in reaching out to
society after the turmoil.
"Football does have a major role to play, it's an industry
with great influence, the players and the managers are major
role models in society," he said.
His view was shared by Chelsea captain John Terry, who like
Bernstein and Scudamore had been attending the launch of the new
Premier League season at an event in London.
"All players here today and across the Premier League have
called for calm on the streets of London and we hope that we get
that," he said.
A surge in police numbers helped calm streets on Wednesday
night after four nights of disorder. More than 1,000 people have
been arrested.
League Cup matches had already been called off this week but
Tottenham's was the highest profile fixture to be affected.
Scudamore said the league hoped to rearrange the game for as
soon as possible and put the inconvenience into perspective.
"It all pales into insignificance when you think of the
issues people have had to face in their daily jobs and their
daily lives," he said.
Everton midfielder Tim Cahill supported the decision,
writing on Twitter: "It's more important that the people are
safe as much as we all love footy."
