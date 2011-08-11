(Repeats with codes, no changes to text)

* Spurs' league opener postponed after riots

* Decision follows England friendly called off this week

* Remaining Premier League clubs await fate of their games

LONDON, Aug 11 Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League opener against Everton was postponed on Thursday in the aftermath of this week's riots in London, while rival clubs were left waiting to hear whether their matches would go ahead this weekend.

The violence that has gripped parts of Britain this week started last Saturday in the Tottenham area of London, not far from the club's White Hart Lane ground, with a protest over the police shooting of a suspect two days earlier.

The protest escalated to riots with hooded youths taking to the streets, vandalising and looting shops and setting fire to cars and buildings, in acts that soon spread to other cities across the country.

"Following ongoing discussions with the necessary authorities ... it has now been confirmed that this fixture will be postponed due to safety concerns relating to infrastructure of the High Road and access to the stadium caused by last Saturday's riots," Spurs said on their website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com).

Premier League chief executive Richard Scudamore told Sky Sports News a decision on the remainder of the top-flight fixtures scheduled for the first weekend of the new season would be made at 1800 local time (1700 GMT).

He said he was optimistic the other nine matches, which include champions Manchester United travelling to West Bromwich Albion on Sunday, would go ahead.

While there was disappointment the Spurs match had suffered a similar fate to the England international friendly against Netherlands which had been scheduled to take place at Wembley on Wednesday, there was widespread backing of the decision.

"Sometimes there is no choice in these situations ... sometimes bigger issues prevail," Football Association chairman David Bernstein told Sky Sports News.

"We totally support the decision the (the police) have to make."

ROLE MODELS

He added the sport had a big part to play in reaching out to society after Britain experienced its worst violence in decades less than a year before London hosts the 2012 Olympic Games.

"Football does have a major role to play, it's an industry with great influence, the players and the managers are major role models in society," he said.

His view was shared by Chelsea captain John Terry, who like Bernstein and Scudamore had been attending the launch of the new Premier League season at an event in London.

"All players here today and across the Premier League have called for calm on the streets of London and we hope that we get that," he said.

A surge in police numbers helped calm streets on Wednesday night after four nights of disorder. More than 1,000 people have been arrested.

League Cup matches had already been called off this week but Tottenham's was the first Premier League fixture affected.

Scudamore said the league hoped to rearrange the game for as soon as possible and put the inconvenience into perspective.

"It all pales into insignificance when you think of the issues people have had to face in their daily jobs and their daily lives," he said.

Everton midfielder Tim Cahill supported the decision, writing on Twitter: "It's more important that the people are safe as much as we all love footy." (Writing by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Neil Maidment; To query or comment on this story email: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)