* Spurs' league opener postponed after riots
* Decision follows England friendly called off this week
* Remaining Premier League clubs await fate of their games
LONDON, Aug 11 Tottenham Hotspur's Premier
League opener against Everton was postponed on Thursday in the
aftermath of this week's riots in London, while rival clubs were
left waiting to hear whether their matches would go ahead this
weekend.
The violence that has gripped parts of Britain this week
started last Saturday in the Tottenham area of London, not far
from the club's White Hart Lane ground, with a protest over the
police shooting of a suspect two days earlier.
The protest escalated to riots with hooded youths taking to
the streets, vandalising and looting shops and setting fire to
cars and buildings, in acts that soon spread to other cities
across the country.
"Following ongoing discussions with the necessary
authorities ... it has now been confirmed that this fixture will
be postponed due to safety concerns relating to infrastructure
of the High Road and access to the stadium caused by last
Saturday's riots," Spurs said on their website
(www.tottenhamhotspur.com).
Premier League chief executive Richard Scudamore told Sky
Sports News a decision on the remainder of the top-flight
fixtures scheduled for the first weekend of the new season would
be made at 1800 local time (1700 GMT).
He said he was optimistic the other nine matches, which
include champions Manchester United travelling to West Bromwich
Albion on Sunday, would go ahead.
While there was disappointment the Spurs match had suffered
a similar fate to the England international friendly against
Netherlands which had been scheduled to take place at Wembley on
Wednesday, there was widespread backing of the decision.
"Sometimes there is no choice in these situations ...
sometimes bigger issues prevail," Football Association chairman
David Bernstein told Sky Sports News.
"We totally support the decision the (the police) have to
make."
ROLE MODELS
He added the sport had a big part to play in reaching out to
society after Britain experienced its worst violence in decades
less than a year before London hosts the 2012 Olympic Games.
"Football does have a major role to play, it's an industry
with great influence, the players and the managers are major
role models in society," he said.
His view was shared by Chelsea captain John Terry, who like
Bernstein and Scudamore had been attending the launch of the new
Premier League season at an event in London.
"All players here today and across the Premier League have
called for calm on the streets of London and we hope that we get
that," he said.
A surge in police numbers helped calm streets on Wednesday
night after four nights of disorder. More than 1,000 people have
been arrested.
League Cup matches had already been called off this week but
Tottenham's was the first Premier League fixture affected.
Scudamore said the league hoped to rearrange the game for as
soon as possible and put the inconvenience into perspective.
"It all pales into insignificance when you think of the
issues people have had to face in their daily jobs and their
daily lives," he said.
Everton midfielder Tim Cahill supported the decision,
writing on Twitter: "It's more important that the people are
safe as much as we all love footy."
