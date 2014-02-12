(Refiles to correct headline)

LONDON Feb 12 Third-placed Manchester City's home Premier League game with third from bottom Sunderland was called off on Wednesday because of strong winds and Everton's clash with Crystal Palace was also postponed.

"Manchester City can confirm this evening's fixture versus Sunderland has been postponed due to exceptional and escalating weather conditions," the club said on their official Twitter feed.

"The safety of those in, around and travelling to the stadium complex cannot be guaranteed. This decision has been made by the safety officer and Greater Manchester Police.

"Both managers and the match officials understand and support this decision."

Sixth-placed Everton were due to play Palace, in 15th, but the Goodison Park fixture was postponed for safety reasons.

"Tonight's game has been called off due to building damage which has led to safety concerns," the club said on their Twitter feed. (Writing by Toby Davis; editing by Tony Jimenez)