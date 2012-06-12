LONDON, June 12 Manchester United have signed England under-18 attacking midfielder Nick Powell from League One (third division) Crewe Alexandra, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The fee was not disclosed but the BBC reported an initial fee of 3 million pounds ($4.66 million)would be paid, potentially rising to six million.

United's website (www.manutd.com) said the 18-year-old had passed a medical and agreed a four-year contract starting on July 1.

"We have scouted Nick for months now. He is an exceptional talent and has been schooled well at Crewe. I'm delighted he has chosen to come to United," said manager Alex Ferguson. ($1 = 0.6432 British pounds) (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by John Mehaffey)