Soccer-Silva can keep Hull in Premier League, says Maloney
Feb 27 Manager Marco Silva has given Hull City a renewed belief that they can secure their Premier League status for the next season, midfielder Shaun Maloney has said.
LONDON, June 12 Manchester United have signed England under-18 attacking midfielder Nick Powell from League One (third division) Crewe Alexandra, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
The fee was not disclosed but the BBC reported an initial fee of 3 million pounds ($4.66 million)would be paid, potentially rising to six million.
United's website (www.manutd.com) said the 18-year-old had passed a medical and agreed a four-year contract starting on July 1.
"We have scouted Nick for months now. He is an exceptional talent and has been schooled well at Crewe. I'm delighted he has chosen to come to United," said manager Alex Ferguson. ($1 = 0.6432 British pounds) (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by John Mehaffey)
Feb 27 Everton manager Ronald Koeman has urged his side to make a late push for the Champions League qualification spots but at the same time be wary of the teams below them in the Premier League.
Feb 27 The Leicester City squad have found an unlikely ally in Juergen Klopp after the Liverpool manager said that the club's board were likely responsible for Claudio Ranieri's sacking and that the concept of 'player power' was often exaggerated.