Soccer-Van Dijk not for sale, Southampton want core group intact
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
LONDON May 16 Gus Poyet was suspended from his duties as manager of Brighton and Hove Albion on Thursday, the English second tier club said.
"Brighton and Hove Albion has confirmed that it has suspended its manager, assistant manager, and its first team coach from their duties," a statement said.
"The club will now follow its internal procedures with regard to this matter and will make no further comment at this time."
Uruguayan Poyet, who played for Real Zaragoza in Spain before spells with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, saw his hopes of leading Brighton into the top flight end in a playoff defeat by Crystal Palace this week.
Poyet's progress at Brighton has earmarked him as a candidate for various Premier League jobs. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Alison Wildey)
Feb 28 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has likened himself to a lion after his brace in Sunday's 3-2 League Cup final win over Southampton took his goal tally to 26 this season.
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.